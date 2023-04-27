SiTime+Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today introduced its latest generation of automotive oscillators to enable higher safety for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and car-to-home wireless connectivity. SiTime SiT1623/25 automotive-grade oscillators comply with the stringent AEC-Q100 standard and address a $100M market.

According to McKinsey1, four macrotrends are driving growth in automotive – autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, and shared vehicles. The market for automotive electrical/electronic components and software to serve these macrotrends is expected to reach $450 billion by 2030, which is more than double the growth of the overall automotive market.

Precision timing is the heartbeat of all intelligent, connected automotive electronics, and the number of timing chips in cars has grown and will continue to grow. SiTime believes that in 2018, vehicles used up to 20 timing chips. Today, SiTime believes cars have up to 60 timing chips, and that number will grow to 100 timing chips by 2026. The compute power and connectivity requirements for automotive electronics is expected to outpace the growth of the overall automotive market.

SiTime precision timing solutions, based on resilient and reliable silicon MEMS technology, are designed to perform in extreme conditions and provide the robust system performance and stability required in harsh environments. Today, the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers work with SiTime because of the unique advantages offered by SiTime’s precision timing solutions. It is anticipated that broad adoption of precision timing solutions will continue as these devices become the de facto standard in cars.

“This new generation of automotive oscillators is an additional milestone in the precision timing industry,” asserts Pierre Delbos, Technology and Market Analyst, Sensing and Actuating at Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group. “With the growing needs for high-frequency connectivity in cars and the inherent reliability of silicon-based oscillators, we expect the MEMS timing industry to grow with a 35 percent CAGR from 2021-272.”

SiTime’s MEMS-based timing technology is known for high performance in harsh conditions such as high or low temperatures, shock, and vibration. The SiT1623/25 precision timing devices showcase SiTime’s proven advantages in reliability and frequency stability over a wide temperature range, combined with significant improvements in jitter and power consumption.

“Automotive is a dynamic market where electronics companies are innovating rapidly in the fields of automated driving, instrument clusters, and connectivity. It is a focus market for SiTime, where we uniquely deliver superior robustness and reliability," said Piyush Sevalia, executive VP Marketing, SiTime. “The new automotive-grade SiT1623/25 oscillators are designed to perform in extreme conditions with exceptional stability and jitter, enabling safer cars with higher performance ADAS. Precision timing is the heartbeat of the latest automotive technologies that keep drivers safe and connected.”

SiT1623/25 oscillators provide a high-temperature, low-power timing reference for leading automotive connectivity protocols, including SerDes and automotive Ethernet. Automotive applications require high-speed, in-car connectivity to transfer data between sensors, displays and central computers in the car. Each has stringent jitter requirements to ensure reliable ADAS system performance. The new oscillators offer exceptional jitter performance and ±50 ppm frequency stability over -40oC to +125oC. Excellent jitter and stability over extended temperature is crucial for reliable ADAS performance.

Key Features of SiT1623/25 Automotive Oscillators

Flexible frequency options: SiT1623: 9 commonly used frequencies between 8 MHz and 50 MHz SiT1625: 12 commonly used frequencies between 8 MHz and 100 MHz

500 and 750 fs RMS phase jitter (for SiT1625 and SiT1623, respectively)

Supply voltage of 1.5 V, 1.8 V, 2.5 V and 3.3 V

Low power consumption: SiT1623: 1.8 mA typical at 1.8 V SiT1625: 2.3 mA typical at 1.8 V

1 μA standby current

AEC-Q100 Grade 1 temperature range (-40 °C to 125 °C)

LVCMOS-compatible output

Industry-standard package options: 1.6 mm x 1.2 mm, 2.0 mm x 1.6 mm, 2.5 mm x 2.0 mm,

3.2 mm x 2.5 mm

3.2 mm x 2.5 mm RoHS and REACH compliant, Lead-free, Halogen-free and Antimony-free

Availability

Engineering samples are available now for qualified customers. General samples will be available in July 2023. Volume production is expected in early 2024. Contact+SiTime for ordering information.

Additional Resources

Download the SiT1623%2F25+image.

Learn more about the SiTime SiT1623 and SiT1625 oscillators.

Learn more about SiTime+automotive+solutions.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

1 McKinsey & Company, “Automotive software and electronics 2030: Mapping the sector’s future landscape” July 2019 2 Yole Intelligence, “Status of MEMS Industry Report” 2022

