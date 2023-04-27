PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day at its annual user conference, Outperform 2023.

The Analyst Day event will be hosted in-person at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, CO on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. MT to 3:30 p.m. MT. The Analyst Day event will feature a panel of PROS customers, an executive management team presentation and live Q&A.

Investors and financial analysts may register to attend the Analyst Day event in-person on the Outperform+website. PROS is also offering a discounted Outperform conference registration rate of $395 for anyone in the investor community who wishes to attend conference sessions and events apart from the Analyst Day event.

PROS+Outperform+2023 is one of the preeminent AI conferences in the world. Starting on May 22, 2023, the 2023 conference kicks off three days of immersive sessions, in-depth thought leadership and strategies to drive AI-powered profitable growth in today’s unpredictable markets.

To attend the live Analyst Day event virtually, please+pre-register+here. Following the event, an archived webcast replay will be available on the company’s website for those unable to attend.

About PROS

PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, PROS advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands, including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award-winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

During the course of this event, PROS will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products.

