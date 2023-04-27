Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29, a global leader in connected safety technology, is pleased to announce that Christine Gillies, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, has been recognized in the Report+on+Business+Best+Executive+Awards for outstanding leadership.

The awards are an annual editorial initiative which celebrates excellence among leaders at the SVP, EVP, and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The 50 recipients for 2023 represent exceptional leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

“Christine is a passionate leader in the technology sector, with a proven track record advancing market solutions that drive revenue and create a positive impact in the world along the way," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

"On behalf of all of us at Blackline Safety, I am proud to congratulate Christine on this well-deserved recognition."

Gillies was recognized for her role in helping to increase Blackline Safety’s revenue from $38M to $73M, expanding their customer base from 1,000 to 1,500, and protecting over 150,000 people with life-saving wearable technology in the two years she’s been with the company. During this time, Blackline Safety was also named to Canadian Business New Innovator’s List for excellence in corporate purpose and received numerous awards and accolades including being named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by Globe & Mail, selected as Tecterra’s Company of the Year, and named one of Deloitte’s Enterprise Fast 15.

“I am grateful to contribute to a purpose-led organization with a mission is to give workers the confidence to get the job done and return home safe to their families,” said Gillies.

“It’s an honor to receive the 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Award, and it’s truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Blackline Safety.”

Gillies has over 20 years of experience in technology marketing and has held leadership roles driving growth at SaaS companies including Benevity, SMART Technologies, and Thor Technologies (bought by Oracle). She brings a unique combination of educational and life experiences to Blackline, holding an MBA in International Business, with a background in anthropology. She is a previous recipient of a Top 40 under 40 Award from Avenue Magazine.

Winning executives for 2023 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points, and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

