NEWARK, Del., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Water Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA), received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) AQUARIUS Excellence in Community Engagement Award. Artesian was recognized for its purchase of the Town of Frankford Water System and subsequent Delaware Avenue Main Extension project in Sussex County, Delaware, which utilized over $2 million of grant money from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).







The award was presented on April 12, 2023 at the Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) Summit on Water Infrastructure. The annual CIFA Summit on Water Infrastructure brought together leaders in the CWSRF community, project managers, utility members, federal partners, finance experts, and policy advocates to discuss national water infrastructure needs and projects. Artesian’s project was one of five selected to receive the prestigious award out of the twenty-one nationwide projects submitted. The Exceptional Community Engagement Award recognizes a project with active community participation and involvement throughout all aspects of the project.

“Artesian is very proud to have been nominated by the State of Delaware and selected by the EPA for this prestigious award,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO. “This project is a culmination of working directly with our local community partners and State leadership to accomplish a significant milestone in Sussex County, Delaware.”

Artesian acquired the Town of Frankford’s water system in April 2020. The Delaware Avenue water main extension consisted of over 3,500 feet of new ductile iron water main, drilling under a railway, and the installation of water services and fire hydrants. The acquisition of Frankford’s water system expanded Artesian’s regional public water system in southeastern Sussex County, which now reaches from the Town of South Bethany to Frankford and Dagsboro, covering 20 square miles and serving nearly 6,000 customers.

“Artesian is honored to receive this award, highlighting a significant project that utilized the available grant funding mechanism to further provide accessibility to safe drinking water while also enhancing water service reliability to all residents in the Town of Frankford,” said Nicki Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company. “The exceptional community engagement to bring this project to fruition, while understanding all the needs it encompassed, consisted of close communications with the residents, local businesses, elected officials and the State of Delaware.”

Adam Gould, Manager of Systems Planning and Design, and John Thaeder, Senior Vice President of Operations (photographed above) accepted the award on behalf of Artesian. For further information on the EPA’s AQUARIUS recognition program please visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf/aquarius-recognition-program

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.7 billion gallons of water per year through 1,442 miles of water main to over a third of Delaware residents.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d53121ac-d41b-44a0-923c-21cf7cc6e753