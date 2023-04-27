NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 888-820-9413 (Tollfree) +1 786-460-7169 (Local) 8001995 4:30 p.m. Eastern, May 4, 2023

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ncr.com%2F. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Adrienne Holland from NCR at 678-516-2228.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005675/en/