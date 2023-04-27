MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at SayeBrook, a new master-planned community of luxury single-family homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The highly anticipated Osmon Farmhouse model home in Toll Brothers at SayeBrook is also now open, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic Lowcountry coastal design.



The innovative architectural designs of the homes at Toll Brothers at SayeBrook are unmatched in the coastal region of South Carolina. Featuring open concept floor plans ranging from 1,700 to 3,000+ square feet, the spacious one- and two-story homes offer 3 to 5 bedrooms and 1- to 3-car attached or detached garages.

Onsite resort-style amenities include a private community clubhouse, a swimming pool, pickleball and bocce courts, walking trails, parks, and a playground.

“We are so proud to showcase our newest community and our beautiful model home that will serve as an inspiration for our home buyers as they create their dream home in this prime Myrtle Beach location,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.





Toll Brothers at SayeBrook is located in Myrtle Beach just two miles from the Atlantic Ocean, and is near many challenging golf courses, Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, and SayeBrook Towne Center with shopping and dining opportunities.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Home prices start from the $400,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the Toll Brothers model home, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





