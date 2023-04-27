ENGlobal's Mark Hess Announces Retirement from Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Mark Hess, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Company of his decision to retire, effective April 20, as a member of ENGlobal's Board of Directors.

"I have truly enjoyed my time at ENGlobal, both as an executive and a member of the Board of Directors," said Hess. "While I will miss my time around some of the most creative and productive engineering professionals in the energy business, I am looking forward to the next chapter, spending more time with family and focusing on new opportunities and adventures. I look forward to watching ENGlobal's future success."

Bill Coskey, Executive Chairman of ENGlobal said, "On behalf of the entire ENGlobal family, I want to thank Mark for his long-term service to the Company and his commitment to the employees of ENGlobal in his role as both an executive and a member of our Board. We wish Mark well in his retirement."

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction, and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

For further information, please email [email protected].

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its future operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750266/ENGlobals-Mark-Hess-Announces-Retirement-from-Board-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=750266

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.