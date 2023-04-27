JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) President & CEO, William A. Hartman, its Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, and Youngstown State University (YSU) Professor/lead researcher, Dr. Wm. Gregg Sturrus were interviewed on "The Street Reports" to discuss the company's latest research discoveries and progress on eradicating CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) provided antibiotic resistant bacteria and deadly fungi.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/halbs-ceo-cto-and-ysus-dr-sturrus-discuss-cdc-research-discoveries-etc-on-the-street-reports-podcasts-listen-now/

Dr. W. Gregg Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Earth Sciences Department at YSU, is spearheading the laser eradication work, and spoke about the actual lab work and progress in the control of laboratory variables resulting in the successful eradication of various strains of very toxic, antibiotic resistant, bacteria and deadly Candida auris fungi supplied by the CDC.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation and inventor of the patented and patent-pending extracorporeal technologies employed by Halberd, provided information on the theoretical basis for the methodology - to physically remove the pathophysiologic basis of the disease without antibiotics. Halberd's experience reveals that no bacteria or pathogen tested to date has develop a resistance to the laser eradication methodology. By employing the laser eradication process extracorporeally, outside the body, it is designed to safely and effectively eliminate disease-causing pathogens without the dangerous side-effects associated with injected or ingested medications.

Dr. Felder also provided information on the recent start of pre-clinical testing at Mississippi State University of Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray intended to block the negative effects of head trauma. The objective is to be able to administer the nasal spray within two hours after head trauma to avoid or minimize long-term brain damage.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, indicated he is most excited about the prospects of developing a product from a proof-of-concept state to a fully functioning therapeutic solution to some of what are considered today's "incurable" diseases and otherwise irreversible consequences of head trauma.

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

[email protected];

[email protected]

http://www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which maybe potential investors.

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750275/HALB-CEO-CTO-and-YSUs-Dr-Sturrus-Discuss-CDC-Research-Discoveries-etc-on-The-Street-Reports-Podcasts-Listen-Now





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership