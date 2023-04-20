REAL SIMPLE's "Get. It. Done." Home Launches Today with Virtual Experience and Editorial Feature to Inspire Your Next Home Project

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023

Step-by-Step Instructions, Useful Tips, and Mini Guides for Dozens of Projects To Get Your Home and Yard Ready for Summer Entertaining with Ease

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today debuted their second-annual "Get. It. Done." 360-degree virtual home experience that's filled with editors' advice for a range of home projects, as well as shoppable links for the products included throughout. Created in collaboration with 3D rendering company YouSee Studio, architecture firm Ike Baker Velten, and designer Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors, the 2023 "Get. It. Done." virtual home is open now at RealSimple.com/virtualhome, where consumers can engage with hotspots to learn more about design, organization, cleaning, and sustainability.

RS_black_Logo.jpg

"Each year, our May issue is dedicated to helping our audience take those lingering home improvement projects off their to-do list and make them a reality. Our 'Get. It. Done.' feature and virtual experience provides tips and guides from REAL SIMPLE editors and experts on how to reseal those counters, install a banquette, put up wallpaper, and more. Take a look and choose your adventure. You'll get a sense of how much (or little) time and effort you really need, so the task becomes less looming and mysterious, more concrete and manageable," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

The 360-degree virtual tour includes interactive hotspots where visitors can get step-by-step instructions and tips for different home projects including how to boost your home's curb appeal, fake built-in shelving, tune up your outdoor deck, and more. Additionally, the virtual experience includes shoppable links to a variety of design and decor elements as seen in the home. Sponsors for the 2023 "Get. It. Done." virtual experience includes Endless Summer, myQ and TimberTech.

To bring this reader-favorite editorial feature to life, REAL SIMPLE collaborated with YouSee Studio to create a digital rendering of a floor plan from architecture firm Ike Baker Velten. Then, interior designer Molly Torres Portnof virtually decorated the entire space, from adding seating in the living room to the wallpaper in the bathroom. The result is a beautiful virtual home that spotlights both form and function, while incorporating many elements of texture, pattern, storage, and real-life practicality.

Virtually visit REAL SIMPLE's 2023 "Get. It. Done." experience now at RealSimple.com/virtualhome and learn more about the 25 home projects in REAL SIMPLE's May issue, on sale April 21.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE
REAL SIMPLE is the go-to source for practical, useful, and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

favicon.png?sn=CG76561&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-simples-get-it-done-home-launches-today-with-virtual-experience-and-editorial-feature-to-inspire-your-next-home-project-301803220.html

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG76561&Transmission_Id=202304201109PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG76561&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.