ELKHART, Ind., April 20, 2023

THOR's Pick Up America Sustainability Program has a lasting impact on public lands

ELKHART, Ind., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, THOR Industries (

NYSE:THO, Financial), the world's largest RV manufacturer, is encouraging campers, RVers and outdoor lovers alike to renew or join the pledge to Pick Up America and keep our shared outdoor spaces pristine.

Created in 2019, the Pick Up America program illustrates THOR's continued focus on environmental stewardship and promotes actionable change for those who love to get outdoors. Since THOR's launch of the sustainability program, more than 280 tons of trash have been pledged to be removed from public lands.

"Earth Day is a great reminder of how important it is to keep our shared outdoor spaces clean and pristine, not only for ourselves but for the next generation of outdoor lovers," said Bob Martin, president & CEO of THOR Industries, Inc. "As participation in RVing and outdoor recreation continues to grow, so too does the responsibility of keeping the great outdoors clean. It's our hope that the Pick Up America program inspires people to simply pick up on Earth Day and every day."

With the continued rise in camping, RVing and the use of public lands, THOR is committed to raising awareness for the importance of keeping our lands free of trash. By mobilizing community members across the U.S. to do their part in keeping outdoor spaces clean, the Company hopes to achieve its 2023 Pick Up America pledge goal of removing 80 tons of trash.

To make an impact this Earth Day, commit to be the difference by picking up. Visit PickUpAmerica.com to make your pledge. Participants should follow all local safety guidelines, in addition to wearing gloves to safely pick up trash, monitoring children throughout the process and disposing of trash responsibly.

For an opportunity be featured on the Pick Up America website and show support for the initiative, participants can document their "pick up" by posting on their social channels using the hashtag #PickUpAmerica.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

SOURCE THOR Industries

