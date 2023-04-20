PR Newswire

Le Sabre now selling from the low $200s in a prime location on Jacksonville's westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, revealed that it's debuted new paired homes for sale on the westside of Jacksonville, boasting a prime location near I-10 and I-295 just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Oakleaf Town Center—and with a short commute to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Named Le Sabre, the community offers 44 homes, featuring contemporary open-concept layouts, attached garages, patios and more. Select homesites also back up to a pond.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LeSabreJAX.

"Le Sabre really checks a lot of the boxes for Jacksonville homebuyers, featuring beautiful paired homes at an attractive price point in a convenient location on the westside of the city, offering a quick drive to downtown and other area hotspots," said Greg Ott, Regional President for Century Communities. "And with only 44 homes available, now's the perfect time for buyers to check out homesites and find their best fit."

More About Le Sabre

Now selling from the low $200s

Two-story paired homes

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

1,601 square feet

1-bay attached garages

Quick move-in options available

Le Sabre Road & Cheryl Ann Lane

Jacksonville, FL 32244

321.249.3126

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville market.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303.558.7352

[email protected]

