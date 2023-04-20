Century Communities Announces Paired Home Community in Jacksonville

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023

Le Sabre now selling from the low $200s in a prime location on Jacksonville's westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, revealed that it's debuted new paired homes for sale on the westside of Jacksonville, boasting a prime location near I-10 and I-295 just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Oakleaf Town Center—and with a short commute to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Named Le Sabre, the community offers 44 homes, featuring contemporary open-concept layouts, attached garages, patios and more. Select homesites also back up to a pond.

Paired_Villas_Century_Communities.jpg

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LeSabreJAX.

"Le Sabre really checks a lot of the boxes for Jacksonville homebuyers, featuring beautiful paired homes at an attractive price point in a convenient location on the westside of the city, offering a quick drive to downtown and other area hotspots," said Greg Ott, Regional President for Century Communities. "And with only 44 homes available, now's the perfect time for buyers to check out homesites and find their best fit."

More About Le Sabre
Now selling from the low $200s

  • Two-story paired homes
  • 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • 1,601 square feet
  • 1-bay attached garages
  • Quick move-in options available

Le Sabre Road & Cheryl Ann Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32244
321.249.3126

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville market.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.
303.558.7352
[email protected]

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA76601&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-paired-home-community-in-jacksonville-301803227.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA76601&Transmission_Id=202304201113PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA76601&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.