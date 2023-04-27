MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) announced today it filed two utility patent applications under application numbers 18/187,352 and 18/189,441. Additionally, corresponding PCT applications were filed under PCT/US2023/015755 and PCT/US2023/016194. Both applications are claiming priority to Xcelerate's patent application "Surgical Tools with Targeting Guidance", filed under application number 63/323,112 on March 24th, 2022.

These applications represent the continuation of Xcelerate's stated mission of "utilizing non-medical engineering advancements and applying them to clinical care". The co-inventors of these patent application are Xcelerate Advisory Board members Dr. Anja Glisovic and Dr. Dilan Ellegala.

"These filings represent just one facet of our approach of parallel development, testing and IP-protection of our surgical device lines. We are also proud to unveil first images from our In-Tool-Optics prototypes, which are covered by the filed patents." said Michael O'Shea Xcelerate's CEO.

Dr. Anja Glisovic commented, "A first-person view is most intuitive to us, and we naturally gravitate to it, for example, in virtual reality or computer games. With the advent of minimally invasive surgery, it was partly lost in favor of the endoscope's "third-person view" in medicine. With the In-Tool-Optics series of surgical instruments and devices we bring a new "first-person view" to the surgical theatre. By integrating cameras directly into surgical tools, we allow the surgeon to follow and perform the procedure from the tool's perspective. This new viewpoint has the potential to significantly boost precision and speed of surgical procedures and to reduce the space necessary for several procedures. To further improve this, projection of targeting markers as well as illumination are integrated.

We are currently working on three different In-Tool-Optic (ITO) product lines, ITO-Responder, ITO-Clinic, and ITO-Infirmary. The names are telling. The ITO-Responder line is geared towards Emergency Responders, e.g. civilian and military paramedics. Their ITO products will be disposable and come with a rugged, reusable display for field use and a lot of inbuilt auto-adjustment features to optimize contrast and illumination. They will also conform with NATO standardizations as well as with US regulations. The images below are from one of our ITO-Responder prototypes. ITO-Clinic has a different focus. It is designed for use in hospitals and operating theatres. Products from this line will allow much more features to be adjusted manually by the surgeon. For example, there will be access to the Color Rendering Index (CRI), which is especially crucial in the red color palette to identify and distinguish blood vessels as well as other methods of graphical postprocessing and measurements. Finally, there will be the ITO-Infirmary line. No one would want to throw away fully functional surgical tools just because there is a newer tool available but at the same time, the newest tools provide desirable benefits for patients and surgeons. Xcelerate is aware of this and address this with the ITO-Infirmary product line, which will allow to retrofit existing surgical tools with the mentioned functionalities. Thereby, we hope to cover and address the market and customer needs in the best way possible.

Disposable Clamp with InTool device prototype and Figure 2: View from the tool's perspective, provided by In-Tool- Dime for scale. Optics

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email [email protected].

