Improving Sustainability & Supporting Equitable Access in America's National Parks

38 minutes ago
Originally published by National Parks Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The National Park Foundation (NPF) is proud to recognize Subaru as our largest corporate partner, providing nearly $55 million in support since 2013. Subaru made the National Park Foundation an early partner of the Subaru Share the Love Event, became the sole automotive partner of the Find Your Park / Encuentra tu Parque campaign, and shared zero-landfill expertise through the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative. The automaker's combined efforts have helped increase public awareness and engagement across the National Park System and provided funding to programs and projects such as recycling, composting, and waste reduction operations to help protect over 85 million acres in more than 400 national parks. In addition to being the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided over $68 million to organizations working to conserve national parks.

Subaru Outback showcased in an Old Faithful-inspired display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. (Subaru of America)

