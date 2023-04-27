VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman and Director of Regency Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSMX, Financial)(OTCQB:RSMXF) discusses the unique potential of the Dios Padre Project and its exploration and development plans for 2023.

Jim Gordon

Hi, I'm Jim Gordon, and you're watching Market One Minute. Joining us is Bruce Bragagnolo. He's the Executive Chairman and Director at Regency Silver Corporation. Welcome, Bruce.

Bruce Bragagnolo

Thanks, Jim.

Jim Gordon

You're quite welcome, sir. Tell us about Regency Silver and your experience working in Mexico.

Bruce Bragagnolo

Regency Silver is a recently formed company. We've listed on the TSX Venture Exchange about a year ago in May of 2022, and we've been drilling at our flagship Dios Padre property in Northern Sonora, Mexico since last summer. We've been very successful in our drill program, we hit a very good initial drill hole in Hole 22-01 and now we're following up on it with ongoing drilling.

I also co-founded Timmins Gold and Silver Max Resources which were both very successful companies in Mexico. So, my experience in Mexico has been very good. The infrastructure is excellent, the people are very knowledgeable about mining, and it's a great country to work in.

As a result of my ongoing experience in Mexico, we've developed a very good team. Mike Tucker is our head geologist and a director, and he's done a fantastic job with developing the model for the Dios Padre project and planning our induced polarization program and our drill program. As well, we have an excellent team on the ground and we're very happy with the way things are going on site.

Jim Gordon

And what type of system do you think you're drilling into at the Dios Padre project?

Bruce Bragagnolo

Well, whatever type of system it is, it's a big one. Despite my lengthy experience in Mexico,

I have not seen a project quite like this. It's very unique. What sets this apart is the size of the structure for one, and the second is the high-grade of gold and copper that we found in Hole 22-01 from last summer.

What initially attracted us to the Dios Padre project was an existing historical silver mine that had big structures inside of it. There are 60-foot workings inside the old silver mine. We have not gone back into the old silver mine, but it clearly showed us that there was potential for some big structures at Dios Padre.

Our drill program from last year showed us that there's a 10-story building of mineralization in hole number one. And the recent visual results show us that there's more than a 10-story building of mineralization, we just don't know how much until we release our assay results in the middle of April.

Jim Gordon

So, Bruce, what are your future plans for the property? And what is your overall strategy for the company moving forward?

Bruce Bragagnolo

Well, immediately, we plan to release the results of our IP program by the middle of April, and the assay results from the first three holes of our 2023 program should be available at about the same time. That's our short-term plan. Then, based on the results of the drilling and the IP, we plan to bring on some more rigs, subject, of course, to financing.

So, we plan to be drilling at Dios Padre for a while, at least over the course of the next year, and then develop a resource for the property. And as an added bonus, we plan to take some of the properties that we've come across in our exploration phase and spin those out into new companies so that our shareholders get added value.

Jim Gordon

Thanks For joining us, Bruce.

Bruce Bragagnolo

Thank you, Jim. It's going to be a very exciting year for the company.

Jim Gordon

Pleasure.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX | OTCQB: RSMXF) is a Canadian resource company exploring for high-grade silver in Mexico. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750332/Regency-Silvers-Dios-Padre-Project-Is-An-Attractive-Silver-Opportunity-With-Unique-Potential



