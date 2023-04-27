CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Discovery Education and USC Shoah Foundation today announced a new virtual experience - The Courage to Act Virtual Field Trip - showing students in grades 6-12 the power of student voice and leadership to effect change. This virtual field trip is part of Teaching with Testimony, a program that connects students to the power of testimony from the survivors and witnesses of genocide, inspiring students to find their voices and act for a better future.

Premiering April 27 at 1 PM ET and available on-demand, The Courage to Act Virtual Field Trip shares the stories of young people standing up as individuals, groups or through community action to enact change locally and globally. Students meet a peer who has created a project that stands up against injustice, hear about survivors of the Holocaust, and learn from community activists.

"Every day, young people are out there changing the world for the better, raising their voice and being true to their beliefs," said Lesly Culp, Interim Director of Education & Outreach at USC Shoah Foundation. "This new virtual field trip created with Discovery Education underscores the power of testimony to connect students to ordinary people that have changed their communities in order to develop understanding and respect."

An accompanying educator guide provides teachers with materials and activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. Learn more and register here.

"Students are already out there making the world a better place. In partnership with USC Shoah Foundation, we are showcasing the ways that actions, big and small, can transform communities. Students can now learn from peers and be inspired to pursue their passions," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Discover more about the power of testimony through Teaching with Testimony at TeachingwithTestimony.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

About USC Shoah Foundation

USC Shoah Foundation - The Institute for Visual History and Education develops empathy, understanding and respect through testimony, using its Visual History Archive of more than 55,000 video testimonies and its award-winning IWitness education program. USC Shoah Foundation's interactive programming, research and materials are accessed in museums and universities, cited by government leaders and NGOs, and taught in classrooms around the world. Now in its third decade, USC Shoah Foundation reaches millions of people on six continents from its home at the University of Southern California.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Ron Demeter | USC Shoah Foundation | [email protected]

Grace Maliska | Discovery Education | [email protected]





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750374/Discovery-Education-and-USC-Shoah-Foundation-Present-a-New-Virtual-Field-Trip-Exploring-Student-Leadership



