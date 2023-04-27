DesignCon Highlights 2023 Best Paper Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / DesignCon, the nation's premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, reveals the winning technical papers of the 2023 Best Paper Awards. This award program honors outstanding contributions to DesignCon's educational goals of providing practical solutions to the design challenges faced by chip, board, and system engineers and recognizes these authors as leading practitioners in the semiconductor and electronic design industries.p1_1026278596_dc_sj23_logoupdate_bpa_winner_2023.png

Each year, DesignCon serves as the highly anticipated source of technical and forward-looking education from power electronics and 5G to impactful innovations providing new insights and solutions to address today's most pressing topics in design engineering. The Best Paper Awards complement the in-person event allowing a deeper look into the incredible contributions of the $596 billion USD semiconductor market year after year.

The 2023 Best Paper Award Winners:

  • 3D Connection Artifacts in PDN Measurements, authors from Amazon, Cadence, Oracle, Ampere Computing, STMicroelectronics and Samtec.
  • Data-Driven PAM4 SerDes Modeling with Generative Adversarial Network, authors from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, North Carolina State University and Tektronix.
  • Designing the Best Reference Transmitter for Serdes Testing: AWG vs BERT, authors from BitifEye with consultant Ransom Stephens.
  • Finite Element Modelling of Copper Foil Loss from AFM Measurements, authors from Circuit Foil.
  • How to Design Secured Power Delivery Network (PDN) of Cryptographic Devices: Challenges, Evaluation Methods, and Solutions, authors from NAIST / JST CREST.
  • Noise in Traffic: Signal Emulation for Automotive Apps, authors from BitifEye and Keysight.
  • Rigorous Correlation Methodology for PCIe Gen5 & Gen6 DSP Based IBIS-AMI Models, authors from Alphawave Semi.
  • Statistical BER Analysis of Concatenated FEC in Multi-Part Links, authors from University of Toronto and University of Toronto/Alphawave Semi.

In tandem with the Best Paper Awards, the Early-Career Best Paper Award recognizes excellence in up-and-coming professionals within the first seven years of their career and aims to encourage engineering growth and development through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The 2023 Early-Career Best Paper Award Winner:

  • Data-Efficient Supervised Machine Learning Technique for Practical PCB Noise Decoupling, authors from Hamburg University of Technology, Celestica, and Cisco.

"The purpose of The Best Paper Awards is to celebrate the design engineering community and highlight influential professionals for their remarkable achievements and innovation each year," says Naomi Price, Conference Director, DesignCon. "This year's list of winning papers are especially compelling and high-caliber. DesignCon recognizes all the contributing authors both early-career and long-standing engineers and we are particularly keen to shine a light on the time and effort these professionals dedicate to advancing the industry."

DesignCon's Best Paper Awards use a two-step process of reviewing the full-length papers accepted for each year's program, where members of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee rank papers based on quality, relevance, impact, originality and minimal commercial content, to determine the finalists. Winners are then chosen from these exceptional finalists based on the quality of their presentations as judged by the attendees during the conference. The full list of winning papers and contributing authors can be found at the DesignCon Best Papers Awards page.

Mark your calendar for DesignCon 2024, Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 in Santa Clara, CA, to see all the paper presentations. More information at www.designcon.com.

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers.

More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Jordan Douglas
[email protected]

