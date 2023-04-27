CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Today, Leone Asset Management (PINK:LEON) announced signing a Joint Venture with Methes Energies International, Ltd., (OTC PINK:MEIL), home of B2 Bio Sciences.

The Parties intend to combine their strengths by establishing and investing in a Joint Venture Company to engage in the business of bio-lubricant production (growing, sourcing, procuring, producing, packaging), distribution (inventory, warehousing, order fulfillment) and sales (order solicitation and customer service) within and throughout the region of Western Africa known as ECOWAS (15 participating West Africa countries).

James Price, CEO of Leone Asset Management, stated "I am very excited to announce a Joint Venture with Methes Energies International, Ltd. To be a part of this Massive Global Green Movement is monumental. This joint venture allows the Leone Asset team to utilize its vast assets to develop a manufacturing and distribution facility and to source and grow key ingredients to manufacture a list of bio-available and bio-degradable lubricants and oils that will be distributed throughout the West African Countries that make up ECOWAS.

Price continued, this joint venture will have many moving parts, so we will be announcing several additional press releases over the coming months."

About Methes Energies International, Ltd

Methes Energies International Ltd., home of B2 Bio Sciences, trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets. B2 Bio Sciences is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

James Price

[email protected]

SOURCE: Leone Asset Management, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750400/Leone-Asset-Management-Signs-Joint-Venture



