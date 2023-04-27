The Importance of Earth Month at Leidos

April 20, 2023
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Leidos believes that a commitment to the environment is our responsibility as an ethical company and is critical to our business performance. During Earth Month, we look for ways to show our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and how our efforts support our customers, our employees, and the communities where we live and work.

This year, we are leveraging the commitment and talents of our employees to make a difference in communities across the country through a series of Eco-Action days of service. We are also launching Green Teams, employee driven groups that will provide people with a passion for the environment opportunities to act on sustainability issues at their work sites, their homes and in their communities.

The greatest contribution we make to environmental stewardship comes through the work we do for our customers. For example:

  • Leidos is currently working to support coastal areas that are threatened by rising sea levels and eroding shorelines due to climate change. Together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), we are stabilizing a portion of the shoreline north of the National Park Service's Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Virginia. The U.S. Army used about 40 acres in this area, known as the Dog Beach Landfill, to dispose of household waste, construction debris, and incinerator ash until the 1960s. Leidos marine scientists and environmental engineers are optimizing construction and restoration alternatives to make this site safe for residents, tourists, and wildlife.
  • Leidos climate experts helped NASA develop a climate action plan that outlines how it will proactively address climate-related risks to its overall mission. This work was in response to the Biden administration's 2021 executive order, which requires the head of each federal agency to publish and execute similar plans for climate adaptation. One of NASA's top priorities is to ensure continued access to space by managing climate-related risks to launch sites and equipment.
  • Leidos collaborates with the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) to develop a smarter electrical grid through its work to identify the best kinds of fuel cells. Identifying the right kind of application for any fuel is key to conservation and economic efficiency. The Leidos team leveraged new technology and mapped hundreds of real-time sensors which led to the development of a smarter electrical grid that tracks peak usage and anticipates requirements, therefore saving energy.
  • Utility customer National Grid has been working with Leidos to gain insights into the cost and carbon reduction impacts of projects like EV charging stations, energy storage, demand response, combined heat and power/fuel cells, and photovoltaic systems. Leidos performed a comprehensive review of the National Grid sites including an inventory of existing EV infrastructure, and projected electric fueling needs for the utility. Additionally, the Leidos team identified opportunities for energy reduction, and assessed the potential for renewable and clean energy projects. The result of the study included detailed infrastructure plans for each site and a comprehensive site prioritization plan.

Read more about these projects and more in our most recent Sustainability Report and on leidos.com.

