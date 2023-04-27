The following is a statement from Scott Mahoney, Senior Vice President – General Counsel at AVANGRID regarding today’s decision by a Cumberland County jury:

“The jury’s unanimous verdict affirms the prior rulings of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court that the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project may lawfully proceed. Even after repeated delays and the costs caused the change in law, the NECEC project remains the best way to bring low-cost renewable energy to Maine and New England while removing millions of metric tons of carbon from our atmosphere each year.”

