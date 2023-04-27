T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news: T-Mobile is making another Un-carrier move, Phone Freedom, in response to the Carriers’ move to three-year device contracts – with no other option – all while jacking up prices on their existing customers. With the move, T-Mobile is helping customers break free by:

Debuting Go5G Plus, the first wireless plan that guarantees new and existing customers always get the same great device deals and are upgrade-ready every two years. Plus, they get $270 in added value every month for families and more.

Paying off your old, locked phone and giving you a brand-new one on America’s most awarded 5G network with The Easy Unlock.

Introducing a Go Back Guarantee for switchers and a plan promotion worthy of the Un-carrier’s Decade of Disruption.

Why it matters: Millions of people are now locked into three-year device contracts as their only financing option – and many don’t even know it. With their customers locked in, AT&T and Verizon together have raised prices nine times in the last year. All this despite the fact that nearly 70% of people surveyed prefer to upgrade their phones every two years, not three.

Who it’s for: Everyone.

The Carriers are blowing smoke again, and there’s no better day to call them out than today. In a streamed+media+event, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert and President Mike Katz unveiled Phone Freedom — an Un-carrier move that frees you and your phone from Carrier lock-in and hidden gotchas.

In the last year, AT&T and Verizon quietly increased device contracts from two years to three — with no shorter option — and, with customers cornered, they raised prices a combined nine times over the same period. Coincidence?

At the same time, AT&T is promising new and existing customers the same treatment but can’t back it up. They offer a limited time deal that locks you in for three years, promises nothing for the future and then forces you to pay if you want to upgrade your phone sooner than AT&T tells you. It’s peak AT&T.

“Ten years ago, we started the Un-carrier movement by ridding the industry of two-year service contracts. A decade after that first Un-carrier move, the Carriers are still focused on trying to lock customers down,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, we just think differently. We’re focused on being the provider you choose, not the one you’re stuck with. That’s why we created Phone Freedom … because every wireless customer deserves more freedom and fairness they can count on.”

Today, T-Mobile is helping consumers and small businesses break free from the BS with Phone Freedom. This Un-carrier move includes:

Go5G Plus, a new rate plan with upgrade flexibility and the first wireless plan with equal treatment for new and existing customers today and always;

The Easy Unlock, an emergency exit for those trapped in three-year contracts with phones locked to Carrier networks; and

Go Back Guarantee, a fail-safe to make sure you’re with the brand you choose, not the one you’re stuck with.

Taken together, this is the Un-carrier’s answer to all the new ways the Carriers and Cableopoly are luring you in and locking you down.

Go5G Plus

Go5G Plus is the first plan in wireless that always gives new and existing customers the same great device deals and a new phone every two years with New In Two ... because three years is too long to wait. And these are promises built into the plan, unlike AT&Ts limited time offers. New and existing customers get the same great deals now … and always in the future — so you never have to worry about missing out. It’s the fair treatment you can always count on from the Un-carrier.

And right now, customers on Go5G Plus can get a free 5G phone (up to $830) with eligible trade-in. Plus, with upgrade flexibility, they can trade in an old phone from up to six years ago. And this deal is good for the whole family — up to four free phones!

In addition to giving customers more choice and flexibility, Go5G Plus is a supercharged version of Magenta MAX. It has everything in T-Mobile’s most popular plan, plus even more of what customers want:

More Hotspot Data: Get 50GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot data every month, the most in any T-Mobile consumer plan ever, to use across all your devices.

Get 50GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot data every month, the most in any T-Mobile consumer plan ever, to use across all your devices. More North America Data: Get 15GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, with customers already using nearly 50% more in Mexico and Canada – by far the top destinations for T-Mobile customers – than in 2019! That’s 3X more high-speed data than Magenta MAX.

Get 15GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, with customers already using nearly 50% more in Mexico and Canada – by far the top destinations for T-Mobile customers – than in 2019! That’s 3X more high-speed data than Magenta MAX. More Savings: With Go5G Plus on autopay, you'll save about $120 a year for two compared to premium plans from AT&T and Verizon. And for a limited time, you can get Go5G Plus with the third line free — saving a family of three around $500 a year compared to the Carriers premium plans.

Those savings are just on the service cost alone. Go5G Plus customers save even more with the over $270 per month in added value for two or more lines with extras like Apple TV+, Netflix on Us, free high-speed data in 215+ destinations, Scam Shield protection and+more — plus taxes and fees included. And all those benefits are built into the plan – not just single year benefits the Carriers tout.

T-Mobile is also launching Go5G for those just looking for more data — plus additional Go5G and Go5G Plus versions for small businesses, 55+ customers (nationwide, not just in Florida, like the Carriers) and military families. And no matter which plan you choose, T-Mobile's Price Lock guarantees that T-Mobile won’t raise the regular rate of your talk, text and data.

These new Go5G plans launch alongside T-Mobile’s existing plans – Essentials, Magenta and Magenta MAX – to give customers more choices. And existing and new customers on all plans have access to great device deals. Right now that includes a free 5G phone with a trade-in in any condition.

The Easy Unlock

Millions of AT&T customers aren’t just locked in three-year contracts — they’re also stuck with phones locked to a 5G network that’s still playing catch up. AT&T keeps your phone locked to their network even after it’s paid off to make it that much harder for you to leave. Shocker.

Today, T-Mobile is helping AT&T customers make their great escape. T-Mobile has always helped people get out of the Carriers’ clutches by helping to pay off their phones or contract termination fees, but now the Un-carrier is doubling down. T-Mobile will still pay off your phone (up to $650 via prepaid Mastercard), but now you can also trade-in your eligible locked device and get a brand-new smartphone on Us. It’s really that simple.

“AT&T’s unlock process rivals a trip to the DMV, so we’re helping their customers avoid the aggravation,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience, T-Mobile. “For the first time ever, we’re not just taking locked phones off people’s hands — we’re also sending people home with a free smartphone on America’s most awarded 5G network.”

With T-Mobile, you can now unlock your Carrier device contract and lock in your rate plan price.

Go Back Guarantee

T-Mobile is also hooking up everyone who's ready to break free and leave the Carriers behind with a fail-safe option, so customers don’t feel stuck. In the event you don’t love having America%26rsquo%3Bs+leading+network and unbeatable value, no worries — T-Mobile will cut ties without any hard feelings and help you switch back by giving you $50 back per voice line to help cover the cost of your bill if you decide to leave within 30 days.

Essentials Savings

All of this disruption is a cause for celebration. In addition to the new Go5G plans, and in the spirit of giving customers choices, T-Mobile is dropping prices on its Essentials plan. People looking for the basics can get everything they love about Essentials at a discount with the Essentials Savings plan. Connect to America%26rsquo%3Bs+leading+5G+network at just $25 per line per month for a family of four or $50 a month for a single line. A family of four saves $240 a year compared to T-Mobile's Essentials. And yep, Price Lock is included.

Phone Freedom will be available starting April 23. The Easy Unlock and Essentials Savings are available for a limited time.

For more information on Phone Freedom, visit t-mobile.com%2Funcarrier and at launch on April 23, visit t-mobile.com%2Fswitch. Businesses can learn more at t-mobile.com%2Fbusiness%2FGo5G-business-plans.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com

