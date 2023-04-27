ATLANTA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (: UP). The lawsuit alleges Wheels Up made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) Wheels Up failed to address material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; and (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods.



If you bought shares of Wheels Up between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/wheels-up/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 19, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

