Aerojet Rocketdyne to Provide Additional Armor-Piercing Components for M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank Rounds

58 minutes ago
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne’s specialty metal provider Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee (AOT) has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract worth up to $75 million by the Army’s Project Manager for Maneuver Ammunitions Systems to provide M829A4 120mm Kinetic Energy round components. The M829A4 is an Armor-Piercing, Fin-Stabilized, Discarding-Sabot, Tracer round fired from the U.S. Army’s M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the Army with the cutting-edge, armor-piercing technology that protects our forces and keeps our adversaries on the defensive,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “In terms of precision and lethality, the M829A4 tank round is second to none, which is what our brave men and women in uniform deserve.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne has provided these armor-piercing components since the introduction of the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

The M829A4 is the newest design of the U.S. Army’s Kinetic Energy tank round and the 5th generation of technology for kinetic energy projectile design. The round is proven to have outstanding accuracy and lethality.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers.

