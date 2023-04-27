Performance Food Group Company Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) recently released its 2022+Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+report. The annual report highlights the company’s progress towards its ESG goals that focus on areas important to the business and its stakeholders.

Highlights of PFG%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+ESG+report include progress made on the company’s ESG goals previously shared in the 2021 ESG report:

“It’s exciting to see that we furthered our progress and commitment towards achieving the ESG goals we initially shared in 2021,” said Craig Hoskins, PFG President & Chief Operating Officer. “We understand that our continued success as an industry leader depends on being good stewards of the environment and supporting our communities. Our ESG strategies and positive results are a significant step toward creating meaningful change and will help guide us as we make a tangible difference in the communities where we live and work.”

For more details on PFG’s ESG efforts and progress made toward its 2030 goals, please view the 2022+ESG+Report, which is posted on the company’s website under the Corporate+Responsibility+section of www.pfgc.com.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Va., PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, please visit www.pfgc.com.

