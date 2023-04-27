Ramaco Resources Inc. Continues Exemplary Safety Record, Receives Awards for Operational Safety by West Virginia Coal Association and State Agencies

In recognition of the company’s exemplary mine safety performance, this week Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) received five separate Mountaineer Guardian Awards from the West Virginia Coal Association and the West Virginia Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, & Training, honoring Ramaco's operations throughout the state.

Separately, Ramaco was also recognized by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Mining and Reclamation Division. That department honored the company’s Ram #1 Surface Mine with an Exemplary Reclamation Techniques Surface Mine South Award.

This follows Ramaco’s 2022 recognition as a Sentinel of Safety from the National Mining Association and the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health — the nation’s highest award for operational safety — along with several other industry recognitions.

The Ramaco operations receiving the Mountaineer Guardian Award for 2022 were:

  • Michael Powellton Deep Mine
  • No. 2 Gas Mine
  • Berwind Preparation Plant
  • Elk Creek Preparation Plant
  • Crucible Deep Mine

"At all our operations, the safety of our employees is everyone’s top priority and concern," said Chris Blanchard, Chief Operations Officer for Ramaco. “We’ve purposefully built an environment in which all employees can perform at the highest levels, with the assurance that Ramaco supports them every step of the way. We are particularly proud of the accomplishment and extra recognition that our teams at these West Virginia operations have received. This truly reflects their efforts every day to create a zero-accident environment.”

In addition to six earlier Mountaineer Guardian Awards and the previous Sentinels of Safety Award, Ramaco Vice President of Safety Brad Justice was named Safety Leader of the Year by the West Virginia Coal Association in 2021.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Resources) is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia. Ramaco Carbon (Carbon) is also owned by Resources and has its headquarters and a development mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine Carbon operates a research and pilot facility called the iCAM related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. Ramaco Carbon has also been involved in the exploration of critical minerals from coal and related formations. For more information, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

