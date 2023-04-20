Globant boosts its AI-powered navigation tool for code

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023

Augoor introduces its code visualization feature, Codemap, which helps developers spend less time reading and trying to understand code, and more time writing it

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has announced the release of Augoor's code visualization feature: Codemap. With this update, the AI-powered Code Intelligence platform provides real-time graphs of codebases.

Augoor helps businesses speed up their time to market, solving tasks faster by quickly achieving codebase comprehension. The platform facilitates code understanding by enabling faster and better code exploration, analysis, and documentation. And now, through Codemap, project managers, developers, tech & team leaders can have a global visualization and quick understanding of the code structure that makes up the product. As well as it's level of complexity, possible risks, bottlenecks, and overall health.

According to Augoor's Productivity Hack Challenge —a research activity conducted in 2022— the platform increases devs' speed by 60% while positively impacting their coding experience. "Devs spend over 70% to 90% of their time reading code instead of writing it. Our platform helps invert that percentage by solving navigation and comprehension challenges that developers face when working with large and complex codebases. With Codemap, we turn complex code into easy-to-understand diagrams," said Tiburcio De la Carcova, CEO of Augoor.

"When a developer encounters a project with decades of code history that nobody understands due to the creator's absence or with years of undocumented code and no one to assist them, Augoor enables them to comprehend it. It serves as an on-ramp for developers, significantly boosting their insight and productivity," said Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder of Globant and President of Globant X. "As AI continues to evolve and become more accessible, we remain committed to leveraging Augoor to utilize our expertise and assist businesses in transforming, staying agile, responsive, and innovative."

Augoor has been an amazing journey powered by AI. It began in 2019 as a Globant initiative that developed a tool to find code across repositories through semantic searches, complete lines based on existing ones, and automatically generate documentation by ciphering code and returning natural language. After a few years of researching, training models, testing, and learning from feedback, the evolution was so significant that Augoor, the first AI-powered navigation tool for code was born. The product is part of the Globant X portfolio, an innovation incubator that helps productize Globant's most transformative tech into platforms. Other Globant's X platforms are MagnifAI, StarMeUp, Walmeric, and Genexus.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

