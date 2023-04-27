LSI Industries Secures Lighting Order for State-of-the-Art EV Battery Factory

1 hours ago
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial and industrial lighting and display solutions, has been selected as the lighting partner for a new state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility in Kentucky. This partnership comes as the demand for EVs continues to surge and the need for advanced manufacturing infrastructure grows. LSI Industries’ cutting-edge LED lighting solutions will be used to illuminate the factory and office spaces of the multi-billion dollar EV battery complex.

With the EV market’s continued growth, this partnership underscores LSI Industries’ commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company’s energy-efficient LED lighting solutions will help reduce the facility’s carbon footprint and meet its sustainability objectives. This order, for nearly 15,000 lighting fixtures, is expected to start shipping in late August, marking a significant milestone for LSI Industries in the green technology industry.

James A. Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries, commented, “LSI Industries is honored to be recognized as a key partner in this project. Our strong domestic manufacturing capabilities make us an excellent choice to deliver high-quality lighting solutions for this ground-breaking facility.”

As a proud manufacturer in Kentucky, LSI Industries is well-positioned to support new technology investments and champion large-scale projects. LSI’s commitment to sustainability and innovation has made them a trusted partner for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency.

This partnership with the EV battery production facility is a significant opportunity for LSI Industries to showcase their expertise and further establish themselves as a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting solutions.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,500 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

