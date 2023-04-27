Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that is has joined the Puppy+with+a+Purpose+program, in collaboration with America’s VetDogs, to help a puppy become a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with a disability.

“We are proud to participate in the Puppy with a Purpose program, as part of our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of people in the disabilities community and their caregivers,” said Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “This is part of Voya’s strong belief in giving back to our communities.”

John Albanese, vice president of corporate security and investigations at Voya Financial and a Marine Corps veteran, will spend approximately the next 12 months raising the Voya puppy to prepare him for the next steps of his training. Cooper will learn additional tasks that are helpful to a person with a disability. Voya is covering costs associated with the raising of the puppy as he begins his journey to become a future service dog.

“As a veteran myself, I knew this was a unique chance to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Albanese. “Voya encourages employees to give back to causes we care about and offers the support to do so — that’s what makes Voya a different kind of company.”

America’s VetDogs and its sister organization, The Guide Dog Foundation, specialize in placing highly skilled service and guide dogs to individuals with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures. All services are provided at no cost. Sully, President George H. W. Bush’s former service dog, who is currently working as part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program, was raised, trained and placed by America’s VetDogs. Cooper joins other high-profile service dogs, including the Washington Capitals’ Biscuit, Atlanta United’s King, WBAL’s Tucker, Houston Texans’ Kirby, New York Islanders’ Monte and the New York Mets’ Shea.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a newly joined Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

About America’s VetDogs

Since 2003, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

