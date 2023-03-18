Update on the Company's management plans, and M&A Cooperation Framework Agreement signed between the Company's subsidiary, Liaoning Kangbaier Biotechnology Development Co., Ltd. and the Anshan Tanbao Technology Co., Ltd.

Panjin City, Liaoning Province, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kangbaier Biotechnology Development Co., Ltd. (“Kangbaier”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bitmis Corp. (“the Company”) ( BIMT), has made a series of development plans including asset expansion, industrial upgrading, brand strengthening, channel expansion, and chain business under the management's planning:

I. In the Panjin Food Industry Circular Economy Demonstration Park, we will build the “Kangbaier International Health Industrial Park”, which integrates R&D, production, logistics, office work and health care. We are implementing the relevant procedures and strive to put into construction in June 2023, and complete the first phase of construction before the end of the year.

II. Adhering to the strategic positioning as a product service providers for integrated transformation of agricultural high-tech achievements, we will steadily improve product development advantages, product quality advantages, cultural innovation advantages, and greatly improve the brand exposure and popularity of Kangbaier through Q&A, post bar, library, micro-blog, self-media, news sources, videos and other channels.

III. On the basis of Baijiakang Healthy Lifestyle Supermarket, we will expand various forms of chain business through direct marketing, alliance, mixed operation and other means to construct multi-type industrial layout, and further realize multi-terminal coverage on the supply chain commodities of Kangbaier from point to area.

IV. From the northeast to the whole country, we will unite the high-quality enterprises in the field of large agriculture and health through industrial merger and acquisition, and use capital to empower the rapid development of enterprises.

On March 18, 2023, the M&A Cooperation Framework Agreement was signed between the Liaoning Kangbaier Biotechnology Development Co., Ltd. and the Anshan Tanbao Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tanbao Technology”). Founded in 2009, Tanbao Technology is an enterprise specializing in the development of healthy and environmental protection series products with agricultural straw as the main raw material. Kangbaier has cooperated with Tanbao Technology for many years. And they are interconnected and mutually empowered in terms of sales channels of the series products between carotene and negative oxygen ions. The M&A Cooperation Framework Agreement makes their cooperation to a new level and also marks the official opening of the strategic policy for integrating the upstream and downstream industrial chains through M&A and helping the rapid development of the enterprise. The M&A of high-quality enterprises not only meet its development needs for the capital market of Kangbaier, but also promote its construction for a converged supply chain to form a multi-form industrial layout, which is of great significance to the high-quality development of Kangbaier. The Company is currently conducting preliminary due diligence and other related works on Tanbao Technology.

