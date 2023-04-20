Azul Launches Azul TecOps - Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services

SÃO PAULO, April 20, 2023

Building on Azul's reputation for operational excellence, Azul TecOps now offers services to external customers

SÃO PAULO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Airlines has announced the creation of its newest business unit: Azul TecOps. With this move, the company extends its industry leading operational and technical expertise to external customers in Brazil, Latin America and around the world.

With extensive experience supporting Azul's current diverse fleet, the new business unit will provide heavy maintenance, line maintenance, component repair and overhaul, training, and technical consulting services for aircraft types such as the Airbus A320, A321, A330, A350, Embraer E1/E2, ATR 600, and Boeing 737-400F. In addition Azul TecOps will also offer repairs for aeronautical components such as wheels, brakes, batteries, structures, interiors, avionics, oxygen systems, safety/emergency equipment. The new business unit is also able to accomplish various other tests and non-destructive inspections.

"Azul is a global leader in customer service and operational excellence. As the World's Best Airline in 2019 and the World's Most On-Time Airline in 2022 we know what it takes to deliver industry leading reliability" says Flávio Costa, Azul's Technical Vice President. "With the launch of Azul TecOps, we are excited to now bring this expertise to the outside world. Our 15 year history in supporting Azul's growing and diverse fleet gives us unique operating experience and technical knowhow that we can now deliver to new customers" said the executive.

Azul TecOps is based at Azul's main hangar located at Viracopos airport just outside of Sao Paulo. This modern facility which is just three years old is considered to be largest hangar in Latin America with a 35,000 square meter footprint. The hangar boasts capacity to serve three simultaneous lines for heavy maintenance external services. In addition the MRO complex has 13 workshops to execute services support for a wide range of component, interior and emergency equipment projects. Several other services such as engine boroscope inspections, aircraft weighing, CVR and DFDR data analysis and placard manufacturing are also provided.

Azul TecOps secondary facility in Belo Horizonte, at Pampulha airport also offers smaller hangars for aircraft maintenance services. Altogether this facility has a 14,000 square meters footprint with four simultaneous lines of heavy maintenance to service the ATR, Embraer 195 E1, Boeing, and Pilatus fleets.

The new business unit is forming strategic partnerships with OEMs around the world and looks forward to many new partnerships in the near future. To find out more about Azul TecOps or to contact us please visit+our+homepage.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and destinations served, with more than 900 flights per day to more than 150 cities. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul flies more than 300 direct regional, domestic and international routes. In 2022, Azul was named the most on-time airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the aviation industry. In addition, in 2020, Azul was elected the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian carrier to be awarded with both prestigious industry recognitions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fri.voeazul.com.br%2F

