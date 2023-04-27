William Blair Commentary: A New Year in China

By Clifford Lau, CFA

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • We do not expect interest rates to rise much in 2023 unless consumer spending comes in too strong or we see unexpectedly high food prices, which would make inflation a real threat.
  • Geopolitical risk has raised investability issues for some Chinese debt.
Article's Main Image

With the end of China’s COVID-zero policy, the country’s economy could gradually return to its full growth potential.

Watch the video or read the recap below.

The zero-COVID policy has finally come to an end after three years of exhausting implementation of it.

There is a shift in the government’s attitude on the COVID policy front, where we think they are now seeing delivering growth and prosperity as important as protecting lives.

With the end of the COVID-zero policy, and both domestic and international traveling now fully enabled, we believe the China economy is going to gradually return to its full growth potential when things continue to normalize.

2023, however, is set to be a challenging year on the global front as global growth is slowing, inflation should remain high, and the war in Europe is prolonged. China and Asian exports have already been trending down in recent quarters, so export growth will be less of a contributor to the China economy this year.

However, the strong expected rebound in consumption pent-up demand could nevertheless act as an effective tailwind for China to deliver above-average growth this year.

On the direction of the Chinese interest rate this year, we do not expect to see it rising too much in 2023 unless consumer spending comes in too strong or we see unexpectedly high food prices, which would make inflation a real threat.

We see value in having some exposure to the Chinese government bond market because of the resilience of the underlying economy, but we do not believe it warrants a sizable overweight positioning, especially as bond supplies will be aplenty given the high fiscal deficit the government has likely budgeted.

Technicals of investing in China debt are also likely to weaken as the border reopening of China has inspired local investors to reallocate assets from fixed income to stocks.

Geopolitical risk has raised investability issues for some of the Chinese debts, especially the state-owned-enterprise (SOE) ones. There have been Chinese companies deemed to have close connections to the military that have suddenly been put on the U.S. sanction list.

You cannot research this kind of risk, and it is hard to anticipate, so for us this is one of the biggest tail risks of investing in the China debt market due to the changing geopolitical environment.

Clifford Lau, CFA, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Emerging Markets Debt Team.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.