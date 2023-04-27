VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. ( TSXV:PGE, Financial)(OTCQB:PGEZF) (the "Company", "Stillwater" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce that Wolfgang Maier, Ph.D., a recognized world expert geologist in magmatic mineral deposits, has joined the Company as Senior Geological Advisor. Figure 1 - Stillwater Critical Minerals personnel at Stillwater West in August 2022 (L-R): Dr. Wolfgang Maier, Senior Geological Advisor, Dr. Danie Grobler, Vice-President Exploration, and Greg Johnson, Chairman of the Board

Dr. Maier has more than 25 years of global experience in mafic-ultramafic igneous systems and the formation of magmatic ore deposits, including deposits of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group elements ("PGE"), and chromium. He has authored and co-authored 144 publications which have received 5,175 citations to date and has been a contributing author or editor of several books, monographs, and geological maps. Dr. Maier studied geology at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany and at Rhodes University, South Africa, including doctoral studies on the Bushveld Complex in 1992. He taught igneous petrology and economic geology at the Universities of Pretoria (South Africa), University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (Canada), UWA (Australia), and Oulu (Finland) before joining Cardiff University in 2013 where he is currently a professor with the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences. In addition to his work studying the formation of magmatic ore deposits including PGE, Ni-Cu, Cr, and V-Ti-Fe deposits, Dr. Maier is also interested in increasing the sustainability of both exploration and mining.

Dr. Wolfgang Maier commented, "I am very impressed with the potential of the Stillwater project and excited to contribute to the exceptional team assembled by Stillwater Critical Minerals. During my site visit in 2022, I was impressed by the relatively underexplored nature of the lower Stillwater complex, which is surprising as the Stillwater Igneous Complex hosts the highest-grade platinum group element reef system in the world and the lower Stillwater complex shows similar exceptional PGE tenor within the more broadly mineralized nickel, copper, cobalt and chromium enriched lower magmatic stratigraphy. I look forward to further collaboration as SWCM focuses on expansion of their current resources and follows up on its exciting high-grade discovery holes in 2023. The potential for continued discovery of these important battery metals along with significant PGEs at Stillwater is outstanding."

Dr. Danie Grobler, Stillwater Critical Minerals' Vice-President of Exploration, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Maier to the technical team at Stillwater in follow-up to his extended tour of the project last year. During his career, Dr Maier has worked on and published papers about most of the economically important layered mafic-ultramafic intrusives globally. Dr Maier's extensive scientific understanding of these important critical metal deposits complements our experienced exploration team as we prioritize high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element mineralized zones within the lower part of the Stillwater layered magmatic stratigraphy. We are currently finalizing our exploration plans for 2023 which will focus on continued expansion drilling at the resource areas. Particular focus is planned for targets adjacent to high-grade discovery intersects such as CM2021-05 at Chrome Mountain which intersected 13.2 meters of high-grade nickel sulphide grading 2.31% Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.115% Co and 1.51 g/t PGEs+Au within 400.8 meters of continuous mineralization, and CZ2021-01 at Iron Mountain, which intersected 4.6 meters grading 0.96% Ni, 0.49% Cu, 0.073% Co and 0.87 g/t PGEs+Au within 367.6 meters of continuous mineralization."

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West, which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remains open for expansion along trend and at depth.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

2021 drill core samples were analyzed by ACT Labs in Vancouver, B.C. Sample preparation: crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm included cleaner sand. Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed by fire assay (1C-OES) with ICP finish. Selected major and trace elements were analyzed by peroxide fusion with 8-Peroxide ICP-OES finish to insure complete dissolution of resistate minerals. Following industry QA/QC standards, blanks, duplicate samples, and certified standards were also assayed.

Mr. Mike Ostenson, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and he has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Group Ten believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Group Ten and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

