NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Alkermes
Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) does not discriminate. But some communities are disproportionately affected.
As we recognize both National Minority Health Month and Alcohol Awareness Month, we want to reiterate our commitment to all those living with AUD.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Alkermes
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750456/Alcohol-Use-Disorder-Doesnt-Discriminate