HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADHI) announces new appointments to its executive team and board of advisors to strengthen its corporate governance and management. Joining the board of advisors are Brian Halle, a seasoned leader with extensive banking and finance experience, and Dr. Jagannadh Satyavolu, a highly accomplished chemical engineer specializing in biogas and biofuels. Randall Eddington, founder and CEO of Blackrock Midstream, will assume the role of COO at Arsenal.

Brian Halle, the first appointee to Arsenal's advisory board, brings over three decades of experience in delivering substantial asset opportunities while managing risk and maintaining a high level of compliance and financial reporting. As a visionary adept at identifying market opportunities and outpacing competitors, he has served as CEO of Pacific Enterprise Bank and held roles at US Bank, Bank of America, Union Bank, and Sanwa Bank. His ability to create high-yield, low-risk, and scalable strategies has led to remarkable accomplishments, including managing a top-tier commercial lending group at US Bank and implementing innovative processes to improve the quality of acquired portfolios. Brian's extensive experience in middle market commercial banking and corporate banking, coupled with his educational background in business, finance, and law, make him an invaluable asset to Arsenal Digital Holdings as an advisor.

Dr. Jagannadh Satyavolu adds technical expertise to Arsenal's advisory board, with over 35 years of experience in commercial business leadership roles, operations, capital project management, and academia. He has a strong background in developing new products and processes in various sectors, such as energy, food, chemicals, and paper, and specializes in waste-to-value creation. Dr. Satyavolu has over 15 US and international patents for concept-to-commercialization projects, and he excels in handling confidentiality agreements, IP management, patents, and regulatory issues. As an effective team builder and cross-functional partner, he has secured funding for numerous projects and spearheaded collaborations with private industry, universities, research labs, and government agencies. Currently, Dr. Satyavolu is the founder and CEO of BioProducts LLC, a company specializing in creating value-added products from sustainable biomass. His extensive experience and expertise make him a valuable add to Arsenal's expanding advisory board.

To bolster day-to-day management following its recent acquisition and expansion, Arsenal appoints Randall Eddington as Chief Operating Officer. Randall, a University of Oklahoma business graduate with specializations in Economics and GIS, has a strong background in the natural gas and liquids infrastructure industry. As the Founder of Blackrock Midstream, he successfully built niche markets for mid-sized midstream companies, leading to nearly nine-digit revenue in just a few short years. Assuming the role of COO at Arsenal, Randall's balanced decision-making, industry knowledge, and ability to drive efficiency in logistics will contribute significantly to the company's growth.

In March of this year, Arsenal acquired Blackrock Midstream, an energy logistics and marketing company with a sizable customer base and over $90 million in revenue for 2022. Arsenal plans to leverage Blackrock's revenue streams, customer base, and development opportunities as its foundational asset, marking the first step in its ENERGY - RENEWABLE TECH - POWER strategy for a comprehensive energy transition solution.

Arsenal Digital Holdings is dedicated to advancing the transition to a sustainable energy future by developing and deploying cutting-edge renewable technologies.

For more information about Arsenal Digital Holdings, please visit arsenalholdings.io. Twitter @Arsenal_ADHI

About Arsenal

Arsenal Digital Holdings is a company that specializes in sustainable technology to support the energy transition. Its main office is located in Houston, Texas, and it also has key offices in Atlanta, Georgia. Arsenal focuses on coupling traditional energy resources with renewable energy technology. The company's strategy involves acquiring underutilized infrastructure assets and implementing power monetization strategies to benefit its stakeholders. Arsenal is dedicated to promoting the transition towards a sustainable energy future by creating and implementing innovative renewable technologies.

Contact Information:

Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.

Ryan Messer

512-839-8169

[email protected]

arsenalholdings.io

SOURCE: Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750458/Arsenal-Digital-Holdings-Inc-ADHI-Appoints-New-Officer-and-Advisory-Board-Members



