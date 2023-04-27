MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce it continues to expand the Company's list of retail locations selling its flagship BE WATER™ brand throughout the United States. As a premium natural artesian spring water an expanding base of retailers are placing BE WATER™ on their shelves for increased consumer sales and awareness.

To support this growth, the company is taking steps to expand its bottling plant size from 60,000 square feet to 80,000 square feet and will also install another production line (a high-speed one) to keep up with increased demand from larger national retailers. The company also intends to hire additional bottling plant staff as needed. Additionally, Greene Concepts has expanded its BE WATER line to six-pack configurations with future availability in 12-pack and gallon sizes.

Retail Chains/Locations Where BE WATER is Sold

All Camping World locations covering over 185 locations in 42 U.S. states.

At Lowes Foods and other Merchants Distributors retailers - adding nearly 500 new grocery outlets.

Through Horizon Beverage, the second largest liquor distribution company in New England, the company's Be Water is now available in many New England retailers and liquor stores.

All eight Florida Turnpike service plaza locations. The Florida Turnpike serves nearly three million customers each day.

At the company's first retail vendor, Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians' Pit Stop gas station and convenience store in California.

The Get Be Water local distribution team continues to expand Be Water sales to local outlets (80+) around the North Carolina area, the home of the company's bottling plant.

Other various locations throughout Florida (see BeWaterBeYou's Store Locator page).

Since January, 2021, Be Water has been available nationwide on Amazon.com.

Direct-to-consumer through the company's BeWaterBeYou and Happy Mellow webpages for nationwide distribution.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Our BE WATER brand can be found in nearly 900 retailers nationwide thanks to the efforts of our internal staff, distribution partners and the Get Be Water local distribution team. We will continue to grow as our new six-pack allotments appeal to more and more retailers who see the value of our high-quality water and the benefit it provides to their customers. We strive to make it as easy as possible for everyone to purchase BE WATER. I am proud of our team and the growth we have made since our initial 2020 production launch."

Mr. Greene continues, "We are finalizing discussions with multiple retailers and distributors which will significantly increase the footprint of our products to new and expanded outlets. Bottled water is extremely popular and we intend to satisfy this market need and capture significant revenue. Our goal is for our products to be available in all major stores across the country. Stay tuned for additional announcements. We believe the rise in our sales, product SKUs, and national retail availability will increase our standing in the beverage marketplace."

The U.S. non-alcoholic beverage industry is valued at $760 billion as of the end of 2022 according to Zippia.com with the global beverage market valued at $1.8 trillion as of 2022 (see ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Zippia.com's March 6, 2023 article). Non-alcoholic beverage revenue in the U.S. is $447.4 billion and has grown significantly over the past couple of years. Water remains the most popular non-alcoholic U.S. beverage. Bottled water is the fastest-growing segment of the beverage industry, has an expected annual compound growth rate of 7.4%, and accounts for 24% of all U.S. beverage consumption.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

