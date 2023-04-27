National Grid Employee Volunteers Engage in Community Earth Day Events

1 hours ago
BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / National Grid employee volunteers kick off a range of hands-on activities for Earth Day, across the New York Metro area aimed at promoting a greener future and making an immediate and visible impact in the local communities.

Brooklyn

Thursday, April 20

  • NIA Brooklyn - PS 179 and PS 204 will host National Grid for the first of a series of events collectively named "Spruce Up New York." These events will involve pencils, containing white spruce tree seeds, donated by National Grid to school age children for planting. One hundred pencils will be provided to each school and the students will write their personal pledges in support of a greener future. Volunteers from National Grid will assist students in decorating pots for the pencils containing the seeds to be planted.
  • Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School - National Grid employees will participate on a career panel for 75 students and provide "Spruce Up New York" seed pencils.

Friday, April 21

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day

Queens

  • The first kickoff event was held on Wednesday, April 19 in Queens at the Glendale Library Garden. In support of the Queens Public Library Foundation, National Grid volunteers assisted library staff with spring clean-up and planting in the gardens on the grounds of the Glendale Library branch to prepare the space for public use. Additionally, National Grid provided the library with 75 "Spruce Up New York" pencils for their distribution.

Staten Island

These volunteer events are part of National Grid's commitment to support people and communities across New York through community engagement and neighborhood development. As with Earth Day, through the year-round work of Project C, National Grid's employees collaborate with New Yorkers to inspire positive change, create positive neighborhood impact, strengthen communities, and make a difference for future generations.

About National Grid

National Grid (

NYSE:NGG, Financial) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

