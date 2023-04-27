FORT MYERS, Fla., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) ( ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, before the market open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on May 4, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 in the United States and 1-416-764-8658 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 10649055. Guests may dial-in on the numbers above and be answered by an operator, or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event:

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/40Q92TC

The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A telephone replay will be available on May 4, 2023, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Thursday, May 18, 2023. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 10649055.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico ( “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

