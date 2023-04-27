Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the world’s largest lessor of freighter aircraft, has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and initiatives. The report focuses on the company's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, positively impact the lives of its employees and community, and further improve its overall corporate governance during 2022 and into this year.

“We are pleased with the growth our company has experienced in recent years, and we are proud that our ESG progress has followed suit,” said Rich Corrado, president and CEO of ATSG.

Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include the following:

Operational improvements from 2021 to 2022 resulted in a relative reduction in jet fuel usage by 19.9 million gallons and CO2 emissions by 191,000 tons. This carbon footprint reduction is in addition to fuel-efficiency improvements the company will realize from its ongoing fleet modernization.





The company began offering four weeks of paid parental leave to all eligible employees, regardless of gender, upon the birth, adoption, or foster placement of a child. The new benefit became effective in April 2023.





Support for charitable causes exceeded $850,000 during 2022, an increase of more than 65 percent over the prior year. The company seeks to create positive change by supporting programs in education, youth development, veterans support, food security, and homelessness.





ATSG formed a Management Sustainability Committee to further integrate ESG matters into the strategy and operations of the company. Committee members include executives, senior management and subject matter experts from ATSG and each of its operating subsidiaries.



“As the world’s largest lessor of freighter aircraft, we understand the impact we can have on the environment,” said Corrado. “We are continually exploring ways to minimize that impact while still supporting our customers.”

To learn more about ATSG’s Environmental, Social and Governance efforts and view the full Sustainability Report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atsginc.com%2Fresponsibility%2Fsustainability.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

