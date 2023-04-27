Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2023 first quarter earnings release on May 3, 2023, after the close of trading.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2023 first quarter results will be held on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-880-4448. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 646-960-0572. The conference ID number is 1382596.

The webcast URL is https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F528327157. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005016/en/