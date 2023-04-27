Cantaloupe, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions to power self-service commerce, today announced that management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on May 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fcantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register here. A dial in and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fcantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com%2F.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders%2C or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

