REGULATED INFOMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), April 20, 2023, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/ NYXH) announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Together Partnership

On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the crossing of the 10% threshold by Together Partnership on March 30, 2023. As of such date, Together Partnership held 2,948,285 shares, representing 10.42% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).

The notification dated April 17, 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Together Partnership (with address at Van Putlei 31, 2018 Antwerp)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
  • Denominator: 28,286,985
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rightsLinked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities
Together Partnership2,503,5002,948,285 10.42%
TOTAL2,948,285 0 10.42%0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Together Partnership is not a controlled entity.

ResMed Inc.

On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the crossing of the 5% threshold by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023. As of such date, ResMed Inc. held 1,499,756 shares, representing 5.30% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).

The notification dated April 16, 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 28,286,985
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rightsLinked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities
ResMed Inc.794,235 1,499,756
TOTAL1,499,756 05.30%0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
[email protected]
+1 310 310 1313


ti?nf=MTAwMDgwNTIyNSM0MDE1Mjk1MDkjMjE5NzYyNw==
Nyxoah.png
