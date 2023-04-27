Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), an omni-channel platform of beloved brands Solo+Stove, Chubbies, Oru+Kayak, and ISLE, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before the market opens. DTC will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial +1 833 470 1428 (international callers, please dial +1 404 975 4839) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 151331 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of DTC’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 3, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 866 813 9403 (international callers, please dial +44 204 525 0658). The access code for the replay is 636150. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 1 year.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a company that leverages its deep connection to customers to offer innovative lifestyle products that facilitate great experiences for customers. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005804/en/