Today, Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Missoula Montana held a ”flip the switch” event to celebrate the completion of a new 545 kW direct current (DC) behind-the-meter, non-export solar photovoltaic (PV) array at the City of Missoula’s wastewater treatment plant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005886/en/

The City of Missoula and Ameresco announce completion of a new wastewater treatment plant solar PV array to mark Montana's largest behind-the-meter, non-export solar PV array. (Photo: Business Wire)

The City of Missoula selected Ameresco to design, build, own, operate, and maintain the 948-panel ground-mounted solar PV array under a 25-year solar energy agreement which required zero upfront capital funding from the city. As the largest behind-the-meter, non-export solar PV array in Montana, the project is expected to produce more than 700,000 kWh each year and offset the city’s wastewater treatment facility’s annual electricity consumption by more than 20%. In total, the project will save the City of Missoula over $7,000 in annual electricity costs while also reducing their scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 8,000 MTCO2e over the project’s life.

“Our city has a long track record of implementing forward-thinking conservation and climate change measures and the completion of the solar PV array at our wastewater treatment facility is another demonstration of our commitment to sustainability,” said Ross Mollenhauer, Engineering Manager for the City of Missoula. “We are thankful to our partners at Ameresco for helping us maximize our investment in clean energy and for producing work that will enable the city to lower our electricity consumption and emissions, and in turn move us towards our goal of carbon neutrality.”

In January 2013, the Missoula City Council adopted the Conservation and Climate Action Plan (CCAP) with a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2025. As part of the CCAP, the City of Missoula has implemented a number of initiatives and projects to support citywide decarbonization. As a non-export solar PV system, the electricity generated by the solar PV at the wastewater treatment plant will be consumed on site reducing operating costs and emissions associated with the wastewater treatment processes.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with a partner who shares the same passion and zeal for taking climate action as we do,” said Britta MacIntosh, Senior Vice President, Western Region and London Operations at Ameresco. “We are grateful to the City of Missoula for trusting us with the design, development and construction of the new solar array, and are thrilled that we can deliver clean energy solutions that help the city work toward its carbon neutrality goals and create a healthier environment for its residents.”

The City of Missoula and Ameresco’s local Montana team began construction on the solar array during the summer of 2022 and reached completion at the end of March 2023.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About City of Missoula

Missoula, Montana, is a thriving city of 75,000 people in the northern Rocky Mountains. It is home to the University of Montana and is a trade center with a diverse economy that is based in health care, technology, education, and recreation. From the river running through downtown to its rich historical importance, Missoula is known for its spectacular natural beauty as well as its cultural, arts, and entertainment offerings.

The announcement of construction completion of an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of December 31, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005886/en/