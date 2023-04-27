JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) celebrated the opening of its new Saia LTL Freight terminal in Buford, Georgia today with a ribbon cutting ceremony as it seeks to get closer to customers located throughout the Metro Atlanta area.



"We are tremendously excited about the opening of this new flagship terminal,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “This facility will add much needed enhanced service in the Metro Atlanta area, a major market for Saia. Its completion will allow us to have the capacity to meet our customers’ needs for years to come."

Numerous employees along with members of Saia's executive team; local customers; area dignitaries and community leaders, including Gwinnett County Economic Development Manager Shantell Wilson and Partnership Gwinnett Technology and Life Sciences Project Manager Andrew Hickey; as well as project oversight personnel were on hand to officially open the state-of-the-art facility.

“The City of Buford continues to successfully attract notable companies that offer diverse products and services,” said City of Buford Manager Bryan Kerlin. “We are pleased that Saia will offer a multitude of career opportunities in the shipping industry for the Buford community.”

The standalone terminal features 153 doors and a maintenance shop. A high-speed fueling station at the location is scheduled to soon be finished. Many investments with regard to technology, security and sustainability have been made to the site including LED lighting and xeriscaping. New solar panels, once completely installed, will offset 100% energy usage at the terminal. Saia plans to eventually employ approximately 200 team members at the site.

“Gwinnett County welcomes Saia who embraces corporate efficiencies, equipment optimizations and sustainable business practices,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We commend their intentional investments and improvements, which support our vision to become a leader in environmental sustainability.”

In addition to opening numerous terminals in new markets, Saia has also expanded service across its network in its legacy states as well. The Northeast Atlanta terminal is the second facility for the carrier in Metro Atlanta and the fourth it has opened in Georgia in the last two years.

“This new location will offer faster, enhanced shipping with reduced freight handling,” explained Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “We are committed to providing excellent service to our customers and have invested heavily in the company to expand our coverage. It is gratifying to know that our customers see the value in the investments we have made as we continue to improve the service we provide.”

This is the fourth terminal the company has opened since January. In February, Saia opened a new 140-door terminal in the Kansas City, Kansas metropolitan area along with terminals in both Morgantown and Princeton, West Virginia. A new facility in Muncie, Indiana is scheduled to open in May.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 191 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking’s “2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail [email protected]



