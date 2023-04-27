Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced it expects first-quarter 2023 core EPS in the range of $0.21 to $0.23, despite an unusually high number of weather events throughout the quarter, including two severe storms in the Midwest in late March. This led to catastrophe losses well ahead of the first quarter of 2022.

Catastrophe losses for the first quarter of 2023 are expected to be in the range of $22 million to $23 million, pretax, contributing about 15 points to the first-quarter combined ratio, compared to $7.3 million, or 4.8 points, in last year’s first quarter. In total, there were 23 events designated as catastrophes by Property Claims Services (PCS) in this year’s first quarter, compared to 11 events in the first quarter of 2022.

“Horace Mann claims representatives responded quickly and compassionately to policyholders affected by the storms. I’m proud of our team for delivering on our promise to help educators when they need it most,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis.

The company continues to expect full-year catastrophe losses will represent about 10 points on the full-year combined ratio.

“We remain confident that we will increase our share of the education market as we grow our increasingly diversified business over the next several years,” Zuraitis said. “Despite the outsized catastrophe losses, first-quarter results confirm that we remain on pace toward our business objectives for this year. We continue to expect 2023 core EPS in the range of $2.00 to $2.30. In 2024, we believe we will return to a double-digit return on equity as core EPS approaches $4, driven by our profitable growth.”

First-quarter 2023 earnings call

Horace Mann plans to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release, investor supplement and investor presentation will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on May 3 at noon Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

