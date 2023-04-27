Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2023 First Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following telephone numbers: toll free at 1-833-630-1956 or international at 1-412-317-1837. Participants should ask to join the Myers Industries call. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Ftonzkk76 or from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.myersindustries.com. Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

