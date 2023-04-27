LifeVantage to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (

LFVN, Financial) announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, May 11, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13737266, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13737266.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605540&tp_key=203140be48. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation ( LFVN) is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, and Daily Wellness dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR
(646) 277-1260
[email protected]

