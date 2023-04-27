First paragraph, first sentence of release dated April 10, 2023, should read: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The updated release reads:

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that it plans to hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The call will follow the issuance of the Brighthouse Financial first quarter 2023 earnings release and financial supplement on Monday, May 8, 2023, after market close.

To listen to the audio webcast via the internet and to access the related presentation, please visit the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com. To join the conference call via telephone as a participant, please register in advance at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIc35ef2e582054b36b29a28d30283112a.

A replay of the conference call will be made available until Friday, May 26, 2023, on the Brighthouse Financial Investor Relations webpage at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best’s Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005258/en/