Clearfield Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 4, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website along with an earnings presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 18, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10177264

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in

Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group
773-485-7191
[email protected]

Source: Clearfield, Inc.

