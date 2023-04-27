OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Launch of RESPONSE™ 5.5/6.0 Cannulated Screw System

WARSAW, Ind., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the release of its new Cannulated Screw System for the RESPONSE™ Scoliosis portfolio. The RESPONSE 5.5/6.0 Cannulated Screw system is a complete portfolio of instruments and implants and represents the Company’s 47th surgical system and it’s continued commitment to leading innovation in pediatric orthopedics.

Greg Odle, President of OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis business, commented, “I’m incredibly proud of the team who led this development project! The launch of our RESPONSE 5.5/6.0 Cannulated Screw System is the latest addition to our Scoliosis franchise. The early feedback we have received from designing surgeons has been very positive – and we see this new system as an ideal solution for S1AI (S2 Alar-Iliac) screw placement.”

“S2 Alar fixation has become nearly universally adopted as the standard for pelvic fixation in neuromuscular spine deformity surgery,” said Dr. Brad Culotta, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic. “Now the instrumentation has evolved to allow surgeons to accurately and seamlessly place these screws. The OP cannulated system allows me to keep my desired path for screw placement from awl to tap to screw, saving me time and minimizing errors during instrumentation and screw insertion.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 47 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

