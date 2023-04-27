BALTIMORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO) today declared a distribution of $.10 per share from net investment income, payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record May 18, 2023. This distribution represents the second payment this year toward the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment, which can be found at adamsfunds.com.

FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -2.8%. This compares to a total return of -3.2% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -5.3%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.8% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was -5.8%.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479



ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2023)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 10.2% 43.7% 9.9% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 5.8% 44.1% 9.4% S&P 500 Energy Sector 13.6% 48.4% 9.5% S&P 500 Materials Sector -6.3% 23.9% 9.6%



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Net assets $627,152,193 $597,963,876 Shares outstanding 25,082,799 24,484,655 Net asset value per share $25.00 $24.42



TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2023)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 23.4% Chevron Corporation 14.0% ConocoPhillips 7.2% Schlumberger N.V. 4.6% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 4.3% Linde plc 3.7% Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation 3.5% Phillips 66 3.0% EOG Resources 2.4% Hess Corporation 2.4% Total 68.5%



SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2023)

% of Net Assets Energy 81.5% Integrated Oil & Gas 37.4% Exploration & Production 23.0% Refining & Marketing 9.2% Equipment & Services 6.5% Storage & Transportation 5.4% Materials 17.7% Chemicals 12.2% Metals & Mining 3.8% Containers & Packaging 1.1% Construction Materials 0.6%





